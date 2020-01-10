Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, SPWH, RMBL, URBN

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.30%

MCD: +0.17%

DIS: +0.32%

CVS: +0.12%

KO: +0.11%

Most top consumer stocks were gaining before markets open on Friday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) RumbleOn (RMBL) retreated more than 33%. The e-commerce company recently disclosed plans for a public offering of its Class B common stock. RumbleOn said selected investors want to swap their existing 6.75% convertible notes due 2024 for the new series of convertible notes.

(-) Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) fell more than 16%. The company said it now expects revenue of $250 million to $254 million in Q4. This was compared with the analysts' estimates of $267.85 million in a Capital IQ poll. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $0.17 and $0.21, down from the prior forecast of $0.29 to $0.35, and compared with Capital IQ estimate of $0.32 for the quarter.

(-) Urban Outfitters (URBN) shares retreated almost 7% after the company disclosed sales figures, including a 2.9% gain for the last two months of the year compared with the same period last year.

