Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2020: SPHW,GRUB,URBN,RMBL
Top Consumer Stocks
WMT -0.97%
MCD -0.32%
DIS -0.29%
CVS -1.35%
KO +0.27%
Consumer stocks turned broadly lower in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.2% this afternoon, giving back a narrow mid-day gain, while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.7%.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(-) Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) tumbled over 17% after the retail chain lowered its Q4 earnings outlook, now expecting adjusted net income in a range of $0.17 to $0.21 per share, down from its prior guidance expecting between $0.29 to $0.35 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.32 per share non-GAAP profit for the three months ending Jan. 31. It sees Q4 revenue between $250 million to $254 million, also lagging the $267.85 million analyst mean.
In other sector news:
(-) Urban Outfitters (URBN) dropped almost 5% after reporting a 2.9% increase in sales for the clothing retailer during the final two months of 2019 compared with the same period last year. Same-store sales grew 3%, supported by digital purchases, the company said.
(-) Grubhub (GRUB) was down nearly 6% after the food-delivery service denied reports it is pursuing a potential sale. There is "no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so," a company spokesman told Bloomberg.
(-) RumbleOn (RMBL) shares slid more than 32% setting a 52-week low of 55 cents each after the e-commerce company guided Q4 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts and Friday priced a $10.3 million public offering of 18 million shares of its Class B common stock at 57 cents each, or 29.7% under Thursday's closing price.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.