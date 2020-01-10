Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2020: GRUB,URBN,RMBL

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.1% Friday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Grubhub (GRUB) was down almost 7% after the food-delivery service denied reports it is pursuing a potential sale. There is "no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so," a company spokesman told Bloomberg.

In other sector news:

(-) Urban Outfitters (URBN) dropped more than 5% after reporting a 2.9% increase in sales for the clothing retailer during the final two months of 2019 compared with the same period last year. Same-store sales grew 3%, supported by digital purchases, the company said.

(-) RumbleOn (RMBL) shares slid more than 32% setting a 52-week low of 55 cents each after the e-commerce company guided Q4 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts and Friday priced a $10.3 million public offering of 18 million shares of its Class B common stock at 57 cents each, or 29.7% under Thursday's closing price.

