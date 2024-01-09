News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2024: URBN, DENN, BARK, XLP, XLY

January 09, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently slipping by 0.5%.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) was gaining over 5% in value after saying its net sales for the two-month holiday shopping season ended Dec. 31 increased 10% from the same period in 2022.

Denny's (DENN) said it signed a deal with Franklin Junction to help accelerate its market presence through the latter's Host Kitchen virtual restaurant platform. Denny's was slipping past 3% pre-bell.

Bark (BARK) was advancing by more than 8% after it reported preliminary fiscal Q3 revenue of about $125 million, compared with its guidance of between $119 million and $123 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $120.7 million.

