Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2024: ACI, UAL, ALK, URBN

January 09, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Consumer stocks fell Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Jan. 6 increased 5.9% from a year earlier after a 5.6% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Albertsons (ACI) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, buoyed by robust pharmacy sales growth and increasing digital reach. Its shares rose 0.1%.

United Airlines (UAL) said it found loose bolts during its preliminary inspections of its Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 9 fleet as service on the aircraft remains suspended after an Alaska Airlines (ALK) passenger plane made an emergency landing. United shares were up 2%.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) jumped 7% after saying its net sales for the two-month holiday shopping season ended Dec. 31 increased 10% from a year earlier.

