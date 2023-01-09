Markets
LULU

Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2023: LULU, ARHS, ANF, XLP, XLY

January 09, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Lululemon athletica (LULU) was slipping past 9% after saying it now expects fiscal Q4 diluted earnings per share of $4.22 to $4.27, compared with its previous guidance range for diluted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30.

Arhaus (ARHS) was up more than 12% after saying it is expecting Q4 revenue of $351 million to $356 million, compared with prior implied outlook of $300 million to $320 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was advancing by more than 4% after it increased its outlook for Q4 and full year fiscal 2022 as the company saw higher Q4 sales during the holidays.

