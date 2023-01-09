Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2023: LTH,ARHS,M,LULU

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.8% late in Monday trading and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) holding a 0.7% gain.

In company news, Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) jumped 13% after the chain of athletic clubs and fitness centers Monday said it is expecting between $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2023 that began Jan. 1. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $2.23 billion in revenue at the company this year.

Arhaus (ARHS) shares gained over 14% after the home furnishing retailer Monday raised its Q4 revenue outlook to a new range of $351 million to $356 million from its prior guidance expecting between $300 million to $320 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts have been expecting $315 million in Q4 revenue, according to Capital IQ polling.

Among decliners, Macy's (M) stock slid 7.3% after saying it expects fiscal Q4 sales likely will be at or below the midpoint of its $8.16 billion to $8.40 billion forecast, citing recent macroeconomic indicators and credit-card spending. The department-store retailer continues to see non-GAAP net income for the 13 weeks ending Jan. 28 in a previously revised higher range of $1.47 to $1.67 per share while analysts, on average, are at $1.62 per share and $8.32 billion, respectively.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) dropped 9.4% after the yoga-wear company narrowed its fiscal Q4 profit forecast, now expecting to earn between $4.22 to 4.27 per share during the three months ending Jan. 31 compared with its prior Q4 guidance range looking for $4.20 to $4.30 per share and the analyst mean of $4.27 per share.

