Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2023: ARHS,M,LULU

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) racing to a 2.1% gain.

In company news, Arhaus (ARHS) shares gained nearly 15% after the home furnishing retailer Monday raised its Q4 revenue outlook to a new range of $351 million to $356 million from its prior guidance expecting between $300 million to $320 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts have been expecting $315 million in Q4 revenue, according to Capital IQ polling.

Macy's (M) stock slid 7% after saying it expects fiscal Q4 sales will be at or below the midpoint of its $8.16 billion to $8.40 billion forecast, citing recent macroeconomic indicators and credit-card spending. The department-store retailer continues to see non-GAAP net income for the 13 weeks ending Jan. 28 in a previously revised higher range of $1.47 to $1.67 per share while analysts, on average, are at $1.62 per share and $8.32 billion, respectively.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) dropped nearly 9% after the yoga-wear company narrowed its fiscal Q4 profit forecast, now expecting to earn between $4.22 to 4.27 per share during the three months ending Jan. 31 compared with its prior Q4 guidance range looking for $4.20 to $4.30 per share and the analyst mean of $4.27 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.