Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2020: GRUB,WMT,KR,CHS,PVH,BBBY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.79%

MCD +1.38%

DIS -0.36%

CVS +0.34%

KO +1.87%

Consumer stocks narrowly added to their Thursday gains, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) GrubHub (GRUB) added another 1.6% on Thursday following reports executives from Walmart (WMT) and grocery chains Kroger (KR), Albertsons and Ahold-Delhaize all have considered buying the food-delivery service, according to the New York Post, citing supply-chain consultant Brittain Ladd. GrubHub shares rose almost 13% on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal said the food-delivery company was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale or acquisition.

In other sector news:

(+) Chico's FAS (CHS) climbed over 10% after the women's apparel retailer late Wednesday raised its Q4 sales forecast, now expecting overall sales and same-store sales will be flat compared with the same quarter last year while its prior forecast was projecting declines in the low single-percentage digits. Analysts are looking for 0.3% drop in sales from year-ago levels to $523.1 million.

(-) PVH (PVH) slid almost 3% after the apparel manufacturer lowered its Q4 GAAP earnings forecasts following a deal to sell its Speedo North America business to Pentland for $170 million in cash. The company is now expecting a $0.20 per share net loss for the three months ending Jan. 31, down from its prior guidance looking for a Q4 profit of $1.56 to $1.58 per share. and full-year EPS of $8.04 to $8.06. Analysts, on average, are expecting PVH to earn $1.66 per share this quarter on a GAAP basis.

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) tumbled over 19% after the retailer reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.38 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus also expecting net income of $0.02 per share. The company also said it was delaying plans to shutter 20 of its stores in order to sell more merchandise at those locations.

