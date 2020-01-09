Consumer Sector Update for 01/09/2020: BBBY, KSS, SMPL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.438

MCD: +0.38%

DIS: +0.48%

CVS: +0.58%

KO: +0.92%

Leading consumer stocks were trading higher pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which was declining more than 12% after reporting a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.38, compared with earnings of $0.02 a year ago. The result missed the consensus estimate of $0.02 earnings compiled by Capital IQ. The company also said it plans to delay shuttering 20 of its stores in order to sell more of the merchandise at the locations.

(-) Kohl's (KSS) was down more than 8% as it said comparable sales declined by 0.2% in November and December from the same two-month period a year ago. The retailer also said it expects its fiscal 2019 diluted EPS to be at the low end of its $4.75-$4.95 guidance range.

(-) Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was retreating more than 3% after it released its fiscal Q1 and booked an adjusted EPS of $0.22, flat year on year but higher than the $0.20 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

