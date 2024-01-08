Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2024: NWL, HELE

Consumer stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding almost 1%.

In corporate news, Newell Brands (NWL) shares gained 2.9% after the firm said that it will cut 7% of its office workforce and reduce its real estate footprint in an organizational realignment.

Helen of Troy's (HELE) fiscal Q3 revenue fell year over year while its earnings increased as the consumer products company narrowed its full-year guidance. Its shares jumped 3.7%.

Nike (NKE) and Tiger Woods are parting ways after a partnership that spanned 27 years. Nike shares were up 0.7%.

