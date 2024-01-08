News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2024: HELE, BOOT, LULU, XLP, XLY

January 08, 2024

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently unchanged while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was marginally advancing.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was more than 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.79 per diluted share, compared with $2.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.75.

Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) was up more than 2% after saying it expects to report fiscal Q3 net income per diluted share at or above the high end of its Nov. 2 guidance of $1.67 to $1.79. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $1.72.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) said it now expects fiscal Q4 earnings per share to be in the range of $4.96 to $5, up from its previous guidance of $4.85 to $4.93. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.97. Lululemon Athletica was slipping past 1% pre-bell.

