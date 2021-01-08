Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2021: ROKU,IDEX,EXPC,HLF

Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3%, overcoming a small midday slide, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.9% in late trade.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) was 5.4% higher late Friday after saying it acquired the content library from the now-shuttered Quibi video streaming service. Financial terms were not disclosed but Roku said the deal includes all of the short-form video company's scripted series, reality programming and documentaries, including more than a dozen programs that will eventually make their debut on its ad-supported Roku Channel.

Ideanomics (IDEX) climbed 6% after a new regulatory filing showed the electric vehicle company announced it will pay $35 million in stock and $15 million in cash for its previously announced acquisition of privately held Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification. Ideanomics also will provide the wireless charging station company with $25 million in growth capital and up to $30 million in milestone payments based on revenue and profit margins over the next two years.

Experience Investment (EXPC) rose 9% after prospective merger partner Blade Urban Air Mobility Friday announced a strategic alliance with privately held Ross Aviation to begin daily helicopter flights between Ross Aviation's terminal at the Westchester County Airport in Connecticut and Blade's heliport terminals in Manhattan. The companies also are planning to build a vertiport and other infrastructure to hangar, charge and deploy Blade's electric vertical aircraft.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) declined 2.1% this afternoon, giving back a small advance soon after Friday's market open and the company announcing the launch of its Protein Baked Goods Mix, marking its entry into baked goods category and offering a new way to consume protein throughout the day and keeping weight-management goals on track.

