Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2021: IDEX,EXPC,HLF

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed again in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.3%.

In company news, Ideanomics (IDEX) climbed 9.3% after shares after a new regulatory filing showed the electric vehicle company announced will pay $35 million in stock and $15 million in cash for its previously announced acquisition of privately held Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification. Ideanomics also will provide the wireless charging station company with $25 million in growth capital and up to $30 million in milestone payments based on revenue and profit margins over the next two years.

Experience Investment (EXPC) rose 8.8% after prospective merger partner Blade Urban Air Mobility Friday announced a strategic alliance with privately held Ross Aviation to begin daily helicopter flights between Ross Aviation's terminal at the Westchester County Airport in Connecticut and Blade's heliport terminals in Manhattan. The companies also are planning to build a vertiport and other infrastructure to hangar, charge and deploy Blade's electric vertical aircraft.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) declined 3.4% this afternoon, giving back a small advance soon after Friday's market open and the company announcing the launch of its Protein Baked Goods Mix, marking its entry into baked goods category and offering a new way to consume protein throughout the day and keeping weight-management goals on track.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.