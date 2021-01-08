Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2021: HOME, DKNG, HLF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Friday's premarket trading as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.12% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently up more than 1%.

At Home Group (HOME) was advancing by over 8% after the home decor retailer said that it expects a same-store sales increase of approximately 23% to 24%, higher than its prior outlook of a mid-to-high teens rise.

DraftKings (DKNG) was up more than 1% after announcing a deal with The Drone Racing League to become its official sports betting partner. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) was over 1% higher after it unveiled the launch of Protein Baked Goods Mix, marking the company's entry into the baked goods category.

