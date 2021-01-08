Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2021: HOME, DKNG, HLF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Friday's premarket trading as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.12% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently up more than 1%.

At Home Group (HOME) was advancing by over 8% after the home decor retailer said that it expects a same-store sales increase of approximately 23% to 24%, higher than its prior outlook of a mid-to-high teens rise.

DraftKings (DKNG) was up more than 1% after announcing a deal with The Drone Racing League to become its official sports betting partner. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) was over 1% higher after it unveiled the launch of Protein Baked Goods Mix, marking the company's entry into the baked goods category.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.