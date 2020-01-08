Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2020: VIAC,VIACA,CMSCA,M,BNED

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Wednesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) turned more than 1% lower this afternoon, giving back a modest gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell that followed the television producer and broadcaster and Comcast (CMCSA) renewing their content carriage agreement, providing the cable giant with retransmission rights for 23 CBS-owned TV stations in 15 major US markets. Comcast also will stream the CBS Television and CBS Sports networks.

In other sector news:

(+) Macy's (M) rose almost 2% after the department-store reported a smaller-than-expected 0.7% decline in same-store sales during November and December and also disclosed plans to close at least 15 underperforming stores. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a 1.75% drop in sales at stores open more than 12 months compared with year-ago levels.

(-) Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) declined almost 4% after Wednesday saying it has hired Morgan Stanley to assist with the strategic review the college bookstore retailer announced Dec 14. The move followed the company rejecting a $217.4 million unsolicited buyout offer in June from private-equity investors Bay Finance and the activist Outerbridge Master Fund later disclosing a 10% equity stake in the company.

