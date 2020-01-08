Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2020: M, LEN, STZ, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.12%

MCD: -0.06%

DIS: -0.14%

CVS: -1.24%

KO: +0.11%

Consumer heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Macy's (M), which was gaining more than 6% in value amid media reports that the company is planning to close down at least 15 stores in the first months of 2020 as the department store operator struggles with weak sales.

(+) Lennar (LEN) was climbing by over 3% after booking a fiscal Q4 net income of $2.13 per share, down from $2.42 per share in the prior-year period but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.90.

(+) Constellation Brands (STZ) was up more than 2% amid Q3 earnings and revenue that topped expectations. Fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings fell to $2.14 per share from $2.37 a year ago but easily beat the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.84.

