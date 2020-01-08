Consumer Sector Update for 01/08/2020: GRUB,VIAC,VIACA,CMSCA,M,BNED

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.15%

MCD +1.84%

DIS +0.25%

CVS -0.92%

KO +0.63%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher in Wednesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.7% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead more than 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Grubhub (GRUB) surged higher Wednesday, climbing more than 13% in late trade after the Wall Street Journal said the food-delivery company is considering its strategic options, including a potential sale or acquisition, and has hired financial advisors to assist with the process. The review is still in its early stages, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper, adding the company also is studying what to do if activist investors take an interest in its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Macy's (M) rose almost 3% after the department-store Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected 0.7% decline in same-store sales during November and December and also disclosed plans to close at least 15 underperforming stores. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a 1.75% drop in sales at stores open more than 12 months compared with year-ago levels.

(-) ViacomCBS (VIACA,VIAC) turned more than 1% lower this afternoon, giving back a modest gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell that followed the television producer and broadcaster and Comcast (CMCSA) renewing their content carriage agreement, providing the cable giant with retransmission rights for 23 CBS-owned TV stations in 15 major US markets. Comcast also will stream the CBS Television and CBS Sports networks.

(-) Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) declined nearly 5% after Wednesday saying it has hired Morgan Stanley to assist with the strategic review the college bookstore retailer announced Dec 14. The move followed the company rejecting a $217.4 million unsolicited buyout offer in June from private-equity investors Bay Finance and the activist Outerbridge Master Fund later disclosing a 10% equity stake in the company.

