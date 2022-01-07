Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2022: VIAC,VIACA,T,NXST,DISCA,DISCK,GME,NYT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, ViacomCBS (VIAC) climbed 7.8% following reports the media company and AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia are in talks with multiple entities for the potential sale of a majority stake or all of the CW Network. There are several potential buyers, but the talks with Nexstar Media Group (NXST) are the most advanced, with the most likely deal having Nextstar buying a controlling stake and ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia retaining minority interests, according to The Wall Street Journal report. AT&T shares were 2.8% higher while Nexstar was up 3%.

Discovery (DISCA,DISCK) climbed over 16% after Bank of America Securities raised its stock rating for the media company to buy from neutral, writing in a new research note Discovery's stock price will likely react "extremely well" after the company completes its proposed merger with AT&T (T)'s WarnerMedia business.

GameStop (GME) was 7% higher, easing from a more than 22% initial advance Friday following reports the company will launch a hub for trading non-fungible tokens as well as building cryptocurrency partnerships. The new division will run an online hub for buying, selling and trading NFTs of virtual videogame goods, sources told The Wall Street Journal, which also said Gamestop is nearing partnerships with two crypto companies to share technologies and co-invest in developing videogames based on blockchain and NFT technology.

New York Times (NYT) slid almost 11% after the publisher late Thursday announced plans to buy the subscription-based sports website The Athletic for $550 million in cash, subject to closing adjustments. The Times is expecting the deal will immediately boost its revenue growth rate but be dilutive to its operating profit for about three years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.