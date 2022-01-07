Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2022: GME, PZZA, SNAX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.13% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.01%.

Gamestop (GME) is setting up a division to launch a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. Gamestop was rallying by more than 18% recently.

Papa John's International (PZZA) was up more than 2% after announcing a collaboration with private equity firm FountainVest Partners to open over 1,350 new stores across South China by 2040.

Stryve Foods (SNAX) was gaining over 6% in value after saying it has signed securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the private placement of approximately 10.3 million shares of Class A common stock or warrants at a combined price of $3.40 for gross proceeds of approximately $35 million.

