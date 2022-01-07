Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2022: DISCA, DISCK, GME, NYT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Discovery (DISCA, DISCK) climbed over 17% after BoA Global Research raised its stock rating for the media company to buy from neutral, writing in a new research note its stock price will likely react "extremely well" after the company completes its proposed merger with AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia business.

GameStop (GME) was 4.2% higher, easing from a more than 22% initial advance Friday following reports the company will launch a hub for trading non-fungible tokens as well as building cryptocurrency partnerships. The new division will run an online hub for buying, selling and trading NFTs of virtual videogame goods, sources told The Wall Street Journal, which also said Gamestop is nearing partnerships with two crypto companies to share technologies and co-invest in developing videogames based on blockchain and NFT technology.

New York Times (NYT) slid 8.6% after the publisher late Thursday announced plans to buy the subscription-based sports website The Athletic for $550 million in cash, subject to closing adjustments and confirming earlier media reports. The Times is expecting the deal will immediately boost its revenue growth rate but be dilutive to its operating profit for about three years.

