Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2021: STZ, CAG, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Thursday's pre-bell trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were advancing by 0.16% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was gaining 0.82% in value recently.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was up nearly 3% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, higher than $2.14 per share in adjusted earnings a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected, on average, adjusted earnings of $2.41 from the beer, wine, and spirits maker.

Conagra Brands (CAG) was slightly lower even after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share, up from $0.63 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was slipping past 13% even as it swung to fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share from an adjusted loss of $0.38 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.20.

