Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2021: SSP,ROKU,WBA,BBBY

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.2%.

In company news, EW Scripps (SSP) fell 3.4% after the television and radio broadcaster Thursday said it has closed on its $2.65 billion acquisition of ION Media from asset managers Black Diamond. Scripps will be combining ION with its Katz and Newsy networks to create a full-scale national television networks business.

Roku (ROKU) rose 10% after Needham & Co Thursday raised its price target for the streaming television platform by $85 to $400 a share and also reiterated its buy stock rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbed 4.7% on Thursday after the pharmacy retailer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.22 per share, down from $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.04 per share adjusted profit during the three months ended Nov. 30. Net sales increased 5.7% year-over-year to $36.31 billion, also exceeding the $35 billion analyst mean.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) tumbled 11% after reporting disappointing Q3 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended Nov. 30 on $2.62 billion in sales, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted Q3 profit of $0.20 per share on $2.74 billion in sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.