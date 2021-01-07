Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2021: ROKU,WBA,BBBY

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.0%.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) rose 8.4% after Needham & Co Thursday raised its price target for the streaming television platform by $85 to $400 a share and also reiterated its buy stock rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbed 6.1% on Thursday after the pharmacy retailer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.22 per share, down from $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.04 per share adjusted profit during the three months ended Nov. 30. Net sales increaed 5.7% year-over-year to $36.31 billion, also exceeding the $35 billion analyst mean.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) tumbled 8.7Q3 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended Nov. 30 on $2.62 billion in sales, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted Q3 profit of $0.20 per share on $2.74 billion in sales.

