Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2020: NXST,BYND,QSR,SEAS,GM

Consumer stocks still were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking over 0.8% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 nearly eliminated their mid-day losses, falling just over 0.1% shortly before the closing bell.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Nexstar Media Group (NXST) rose 6.4% earlier Tuesday to reach a new, all-time high of $124.09 a share following an upgrade of the radio broadcaster to overweight from equalweight previously. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall also raised his price target for Nexstar shares by $36 to $149 each, reportedly saying he expects political advertising to boost revenues at the company during 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed over 13% after venture-backed rival Impossible Foods late Monday introduced plant-based pork and sausage products at the Yearly Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods is planning to initially sell the new products to restaurants, with Restaurant Brands International (QSR) saying it will soon introduce Impossible Croissan'wiches at its Burger King locations.

(+) SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) rose more than 5% after Chief Executive Serge Rivera earlier Tuesday said the theme park company recorded a 2% increase in Q4 attendance compared with year-ago levels.

(-) General Motors (GM) fell 2% on Tuesday after the auto-maker warned its China business faces more problems headwinds this year after reporting a 15% decline in Chinese sales during 2019. Cadillac was the one bright spot, with GM reporting a 3.9% year over year increase for the high-end brand.

