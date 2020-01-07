Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2020: CLUB, QSR, YUMC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.08%

CVS: Flat

KO: Flat

Leading consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-market Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(-) Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) was down more than 4% returning a portion of its gains after the company confirmed plans to acquire the studio business of boutique spin studio operator Flywheel Sports.

(-) Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King brand said it is introducing a plant-based sausage with the launch of its new Impossible Croissan'wich sandwich. Restaurant Brands was marginally lower in recent trading.

(=) Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was unchanged after saying it joined with Universal Beijing Resort to launch a series of online and offline marketing activities to promote local investment and growth.

