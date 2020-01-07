Consumer Sector Update for 01/07/2020: BYND, QSR, SEAS, GM

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.17%

MCD -0.43%

DIS +0.78%

CVS -0.85%

KO -0.69%

Consumer stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed 7.5% after venture-backed rival Impossible Foods late Monday introduced plant-based pork and sausage products at the Yearly Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods is planning to initially sell the new products to restaurants, with Restaurant Brands International (QSR) saying it will soon introduce Impossible Croissan'wiches at its Burger King locations.

In other sector news:

(+) SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) rose 5.5% after Chief Executive Serge Rivera earlier Tuesday said the theme park company recorded a 2% increase in Q4 attendance compared with year-ago levels.

(-) General Motors (GM) fell over 2% on Tuesday after the auto-maker warned its China business faces more problems headwinds this year after reporting a 15% decline in Chinese sales during 2019. Cadillac was the one bright spot, with GM reporting a 3.9% year over year increase for the high-end brand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.