Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2023: XLP, XLY, BBBY, WWE, GOTU

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling more than 0.8%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was tumbling more than 13% after The Wall Street Journal said the company is reportedly preparing to seek bankruptcy protection after it provided a grim outlook for its fiscal Q3 results, with a Chapter 11 filing possible within weeks. The company separately warned that while it continues to pursue actions to improve its cash position, there is "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was rising more than 11% after The Wall Street Journal reported that former CEO Vince McMahon is planning a return to the company.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) has regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules that require a minimum average stock price of $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Shares of the company were falling more than 5% in recent premarket activity.

