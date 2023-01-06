Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2023: WWE,COST,BF-B,BF-A

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 2.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.6%.

In company news, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was climbing over 20%, easing from a recent 24% jump to its best price since April 2019 after saying company founder and controlling shareholder Vince McMahon was returning to the pro wrestling company as its executive board chairman, explaining he would have a significant role at the company as it begins a review of its strategic options and prepares for upcoming media negotiations. McMahon stepped down as CEO in July amid disclosures he paid several women to settle allegations of sexual misconduct.

Costco Wholesale (COST) gained 6.7% after the warehouse retailer said its sales rose to $23.8 billion during the five weeks ended Jan. 1, up 7% over year-ago levels.

Brown-Forman (BF.B, BF.B) rose 1% on Friday after overnight saying it closed on the $725 million purchase of the Diplomatico Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group. Brown-Forman said the sellers will continue to produce and age the super-premium-plus rum for the company at its original facility in Venezuela, adding the deal also included a separate aging, bottling and shipping facility in Panama.

