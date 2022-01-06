Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2022: SFIX,LW,JOBY

Consumer stocks were turned narrowly higher again in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) also was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Stitch Fix (SFIX) climbed over 12% after board members at the apparel company approved a $150 million stock buyback program.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) added 10% after the food processing company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.50 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 28, down from a $0.66 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.32 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 12.7% year-over-year to $1.01 billion, also exceeding the $1.0 billion Street view.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) fell 7.9% on Thursday. The company said it received an airworthiness certification during December for a second pre-production prototype of its electric passenger aircraft. The he second prototype is expected to start flying later in January and will be put into service as part of the company's Agility Prime contract with the US Air Force, which approved the airworthiness certificate along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.