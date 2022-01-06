Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2022: BBBY, HELE, BBWI, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.18%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was gaining over 10% in value as it swung to a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.25 per share from income of $0.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting the company to break even, according to data from Capital IQ.

Helen of Troy (HELE) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.72 per diluted share, down from $3.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $3.18. Helen of Troy was more than 3% higher recently.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) said it expects Q4 earnings to be at the high end of its previously expected range of $2.10 to $2.25, while three analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast EPS of $2.18. Bath & Body Works was recently declining by more than 2%.

