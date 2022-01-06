Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2022: ADT,AMZN,SFIX,LW,JOBY

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) slipped 0.1%, reversing a small midday advance.

In company news, ADT (ADT) slid 8.4% following a downgrade of the home-security company's stock to sector perform from outperform at RBC Capital Markets, citing increased competition from do-it-yourself providers including Amazon's (AMZN) Ring doorbell system as well as reduced free cash flow due to wage and component inflation and a shift toward dealer-generated accounts.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares fell 9.1%. The company said it received an airworthiness certification in December for a second pre-production prototype of its electric passenger aircraft. The new prototype is expected to start flying later in January and will be put into service as part of the company's Agility Prime contract with the US Air Force, which approved the airworthiness certificate along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

To the upside, Lamb Weston (LW) added 10%, pacing gains on the S&P 500 index, after the frozen potato fries supplier reported non-GAAP net income of $0.50 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 28, down from a $0.66 per share a year earlier but ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.32 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased 12.7% year-over-year to $1.01 billion, also exceeding the $1 billion Street view.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) climbed 9.3% after the apparel company announced a $150 million stock buyback program.

