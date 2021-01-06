Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2021: TGNA,CALM,ROKU,SMPL

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.2%.

In company news, Tegna (TGNA) was 8.8% higher in late Wednesday trading after the television and radio broadcaster said it expects to report Q4 revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts following record political advertising for the Nov. 3 state and federal elections. The company is projecting between $932 million to $937 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, representing an increase of 34% to 35% over year-ago levels and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $908.6 million.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) climbed 3% after the eggs seller reported a surprise $0.25 per share profit for its Q2 ended Nov. 28, reversing from a $0.21 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share. Net sales increased 11.5% over year-ago levels to $347.3 million, also exceeding the $333.49 million analyst mean.

Roku (ROKU) rose 2.3% after the television-streaming company reported a nearly 38% increase in the number of active accounts during its just-concluded Q4, rising to 51.2 million accounts during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with 37.2 million accounts during the final three months of 2019. The amount of Q4 streaming hours also grew 55% year-over-year to 58.7 billion hours.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was 1% lower after the branded foods seller reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended Nov. 30, supported by its acquisition of Quest Nutrition, and also raised its sales forecast for the six-month period running through Feb. 28 by $30 million to a new range of $455 million to $465 million, also exceeding Street views.

