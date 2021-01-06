Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2021: CALM, BABA, SMPL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks edged higher in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.3% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.2% recently.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported net income of $0.25 per share in Q2, reversing from a net loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier, outpacing analysts' estimates of a loss of $0.08 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is planning to sell US dollar-denominated bonds this month to raise at least $5 billion, Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. Alibaba was down over 2% recently.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was slightly lower as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.21.

