Consumer Sector Update for 01/06/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, NIO, CALM, CMC

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.48%

MCD: -0.29%

DIS: -0.46%

CVS: -0.43%

KO: -0.24%

Top consumer stocks were retreating during pre-market trading hours on Monday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) (NIO), which gained more than 10%, after the electric vehicle maker reported a 25.4% increase in vehicle deliveries for the month of December compared with the previous month.

(+) Commercial Metals Company (CMC) shares were up nearly 7% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted profit that topped the Street estimate. The company posted fiscal Q1 adjusted profit of $0.73 per share, up from $0.35 per share a year ago and higher than the $0.54 per share average Street estimate.

(-) Meanwhile, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) retreated more than 9% after posting a net loss of $0.21 per share in fiscal Q2, compared with a net income of $0.45 per share in the year-ago period. Net sales were also down for the quarter to $311.5 million from $356.0 million in the comparable period a year ago.

