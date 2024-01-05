Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2024: STZ, LOPE, SVV

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

In corporate news, Constellation Brands (STZ) on Friday reported fiscal Q3 revenue below market expectations, while the company slashed its full-year wine and spirits sales outlook due to short-term headwinds. Its shares still rose 3.1%.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) shares fell 2.3% after the company disclosed a probe by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

McDonald's (MCD) shares fell 0.9% after the company was downgraded by Oppenheimer to perform from outperform. McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that its Middle East business was hurt as a misinformation campaign spurred a consumer boycott of the fast-food chain based on its perceived support for Israel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.