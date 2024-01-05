News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2024: STZ, LOPE, SVV

January 05, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

In corporate news, Constellation Brands (STZ) on Friday reported fiscal Q3 revenue below market expectations, while the company slashed its full-year wine and spirits sales outlook due to short-term headwinds. Its shares still rose 3.1%.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) shares fell 2.3% after the company disclosed a probe by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

McDonald's (MCD) shares fell 0.9% after the company was downgraded by Oppenheimer to perform from outperform. McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that its Middle East business was hurt as a misinformation campaign spurred a consumer boycott of the fast-food chain based on its perceived support for Israel.

