Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2024: PTON, SVV, STZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.2% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was marginally higher recently.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was gaining over 7% in value after saying it will produce workout content for TikTok subscribers under an exclusive partnership with the video hosting service provider.

Savers Value Village (SVV) was up more than 3% after saying it expects its Q4 and full-year 2023 net sales to increase. The company said Q4 net sales are expected to be approximately $382.8 million, a 4.4% increase from a year earlier.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was up more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $3.19 per diluted share, up from $2.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.

