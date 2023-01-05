Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2023: STZ, SMPL, CAG, XLP, XLY

Markets
January 05, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently unchanged.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was more than 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 comparable earnings of $2.83 per diluted share, down from $3.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $2.89.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, down from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.41.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, up from $0.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.66. Conagra Brands was recently advancing by more than 2%.

