Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2023: STZ, SMPL, CAG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently unchanged.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was more than 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 comparable earnings of $2.83 per diluted share, down from $3.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $2.89.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, down from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.41.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, up from $0.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.66. Conagra Brands was recently advancing by more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.