Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2023: SFIX, BBBY, VSCO, LW

Consumer stocks extended their Thursday declines, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.8%.

In company news, Stitch Fix (SFIX) rose 8.9% after the clothing ecommerce platform said it will eliminate around 20% of salaried positions and close a distribution center in Salt Lake City in additional to CEO Elizabeth Spaulding stepping down. Spaulding will be succeeded by Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake, effective immediately.

Lamb Weston (LW) gained 9.3% after serving up fiscal Q2 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and the frozen potato products company also raised its guidance for fiscal 2023 earnings and sales. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.28 per share on $1.28 billion in net sales during the three months ended Nov. 27.

To the downside, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shed 7.2% following a UBS downgrade of the lingerie retailer to sell from neutral coupled with a $16 reduction in its price target for the company's shares to $27 apiece.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged as much as 32%, touching a 21-year low, after saying its fiscal Q3 net loss will widen significantly as sales plunged and the struggling retail chain warned it may soon seek bankruptcy protection while it restructures its debt and business operations.

