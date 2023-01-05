Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2023: BBBY,VSCO,LW

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.6%.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged over 24% after saying its fiscal Q3 net loss will widen significantly as sales plunged and the struggling retail chain warned it may soon seek bankruptcy protection while it restructures its debt and business operations. Citing "lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability," the company said sales fell to $1.26 billion during the three months ended Nov. 26 from $1.88 billion during the year-ago period and trailing the $1.39 billion analyst consensus for the period.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shed 8.1% following a UBS downgrade of the lingerie retailer to sell from neutral coupled with a $16 reduction in its price target for the company's shares to $27 apiece.

Lamb Weston (LW) gained over 10% after Thursday serving up fiscal Q2 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and the frozen potato products company also raised its guidance for FY23 earnings and sales above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.28 per share on $1.28 billion in net sales during the three months ended Nov. 27.

