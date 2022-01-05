Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2022: SMPL,NKLA,USAK,REE,PTVE

Consumer stocks were finishing narrowly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.2%.

In company news, Simply Good Foods (SMPL) dropped 8% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.22 per share for its Q1 ended Nov. 27, down from a $0.23 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share.

Nikola (NKLA) was slipping 4.2%, reversing an early 11.5% gain, after USA Truck (USAK) said it signed a letter of intent to buy 10 Nikola Tre battery-electric trucks through the Thompson Truck Centers dealer network. The agreement also includes an option for USA Truck to buy up to 90 additional Nikola vehicles over the next two years. USA Truck shares also were 3% lower this afternoon.

REE Automotive (REE) fell 5% after Wednesday saying it has begun trials of its fully flat P7 electric platform for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans. Initial prototypes will be available for customer evaluation during the current quarter, the company said, with the trials slated to take place at REE facilities in the UK and Israel.

To the upside, Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) added 1.6% after the foodservice company Wednesday disclosed plans to sell its carton packaging and filling machinery businesses in China, Korea, and Taiwan to SIG Combibloc Group through a deal valuing the businesses at around $335 million. The deal is expected to close during Q2 or Q3, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

