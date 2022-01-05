Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2022: SMPL, SE, WMT

Consumer stocks were edging lower in the lead up to Wednesday's open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat recently.

In company news, Simply Good Foods (SMPL) rose 1% after the snack maker raised its 2022 sales outlook. Sales for the fiscal Q1 increased to $281.3 million, up from $231.2 million a year ago, according to the company.

Walmart (WMT) was fractionally higher on plans to expand the availability of its InHome delivery service to more 30 million households in the US starting this year.

Sea Ltd. (SE) slid 3.5% after Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings sold a $3 billion stake in the Singapore-based digital entertainment platform.

