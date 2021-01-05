Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2021: FUBO,IMBI,EBAY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.5%.

In company news, FuboTV (FUBO) climbed nearly 25% after the live sports and streaming television company Tuesday raised its Q4 revenue outlook, now expecting between $94 million to $98 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from its prior forecast range of $80 million to $85 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $87.4 million in Q4 revenue. The company also finished 2020 with around 545,000 paid subscribers, rising 72% over year-ago levels and topping its prior guidance expecting between 500,000 to 510,000 subscribers.

iMedia Brands (IMBI) climbed 1.5% after Tuesday saying its ShopHQ, ShopHQHealth, and ShopBulldogTV home-shopping networks now are offering at-home COVID-19 tests for consumers in the US. The saliva-based, rRT- polymerase chain reaction tests are authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration and will be overnighted to a test lab after collection. The test also inactivates the coronavirus on contact, making it safer for transport.

EBay (EBAY) was hanging on for a narrow gain amid a Korean Economic Daily report that the online auction house has tapped Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to begin premarketing activities for the potential sale of eBay's South Korea unit. The company is looking to sell the operation for up to $4.6 billion in a potential sale, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from MT Newswires.

