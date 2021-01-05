Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/05/2021: BABA, MDLZ, IP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were slipping by 0.24% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.46% recently.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) will end its Xiami music streaming service in early February as the Chinese e-commerce giant pursues "operational adjustments," Reuters reported, citing the company's post in the Chinese language social media site Weibo. Alibaba was slightly lower in recent trading.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) said Tuesday it has acquired Hu Master Holdings, the parent company of US-based snack company Hu Products, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition closed Jan. 4. Mondelez was marginally lower recently.

International Paper (IP) was down nearly 1% after saying it has agreed to sell its 90.38% ownership interest in Olmuksan International Paper, its corrugated packaging business in Turkey, to Mondi Group for about EUR66 million ($80.9 million).

