Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2024: PTON, MCD, CAG, LW

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

In corporate news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares jumped almost 15% after the company said it will produce workout content for TikTok subscribers under an exclusive partnership.

McDonald's (MCD) business in the Middle East is seeing the impact of a misinformation campaign as consumers boycott the fast-food chain for its perceived support of Israel in the war against Hamas, the company's Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski wrote in a LinkedIn post Thursday. Its shares fell 0.7%.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported declines in fiscal Q2 results on Thursday amid lower consumption trends while it reduced its full-year outlook as it anticipates a slower volume recovery in H2. Conagra shares fell 2%.

Lamb Weston (LW) raised its annual earnings outlook on Thursday after surpassing expectations for its fiscal Q2 results, bolstered by increased prices for its lineup of frozen foods. Its shares gained 0.5%.

