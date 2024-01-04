Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2024: CALM, CAG, SMPL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.6%.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was declining by nearly 6% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $4.07 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83.

Conagra Brands (CAG) was slipping nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, compared with $0.81 a year earlier.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

