Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2024: CAG, LW, CALM

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

In corporate news, Conagra Brands (CAG) reported declines in fiscal Q2 results on Thursday amid lower consumption trends while it reduced its full-year outlook as it anticipates a slower volume recovery in H2. Conagra shares fell 2.6%.

Lamb Weston (LW) raised its annual earnings outlook on Thursday after surpassing expectations for its fiscal Q2 results, bolstered by increased prices for its lineup of frozen foods. Its shares gained 1.5%.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) late Wednesday reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $4.07 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83. Its shares were rising 3.7%.

