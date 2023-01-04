Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2023: SBEV, IHG, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) was 5% higher after saying it sold 12% convertible 18-month promissory notes and warrants to purchase 4 million common shares to certain accredited investors for total gross proceeds of $4 million.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) was climbing past 1% after saying it has launched the voco brand in India with the signing of a management agreement with Satyadeo Hospitality.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said it has reached an agreement with certain lenders to obtain an $8 billion unsecured loan. Amazon was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

