Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2023: HAYW, BABA, FIZZ

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.9%.

In company news, Hayward Holdings (HAYW) rose more than 12% after Jefferies on Wednesday raised its stock rating for the swimming pool-equipment company to buy from hold and increased its price target for Hayward shares by $5.50 to $15 apiece.

Alibaba Group (BABA) advanced almost 11% after Chinese regulators approved plans by Alibaba's minority-owned Ant Group to increase the registered capital for its consumer lending unit to 18.5 billion renminbi ($2.7 billion), up from 8 billion renminbi currently and boosting its stake to 50%.

National Beverage (FIZZ) fell 3.2% after a Jefferies downgrade of the soft drink company to underperform from hold previously coupled with a $4 reduction in its price target to $38 for National shares.

