Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2022: RGF, F, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently gaining 0.13% in value.

The Real Good Food Co. (RGF) was rallying past 8% after announcing a deal with Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club unit to sell its frozen entree, Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breast in Creamy Spinach & Artichoke.

Ford Motor (F) was up more than 3% after saying it will aim to nearly double the production of its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck to 150,000 vehicles per year by 2023 to meet rising customer demand.

Amazon's (AMZN) music streaming platform is now available on open digital cockpit software TomTom IndiGO, the Dutch technology company said. Amazon was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.